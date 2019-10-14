EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.4 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.49 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD appreciated by 0.4 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.49 percent the same time frame. European Central Bank policymakers were deeply divided last month over reviving bond purchases, according to minutes of their meeting. One third of the members were against restarting the bond purchases including members from France and Germany.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.