EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.4 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.49 percent the same time frame. European Central Bank policymakers were deeply divided last month over reviving bond purchases, according to minutes of their meeting. One third of the members were against restarting the bond purchases including members from France and Germany.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

