EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.05 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.69 percent the same time frame. Political turmoil in Italy, as Deputy PM, Matteo Salvini, said that a 50B euro budget is necessary in 2020 to bring about a “shock” fiscal stimulus program, while PM Conte resigned after Salvini broke their coalition government and called for an election. Salvini, later declared that he is willing to stay in the government to approve the budget.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

3 months at 289