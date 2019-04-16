EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.06 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.31 percent the same time frame. German CPI policy meeting came in line with market expectations at 0.4 percent for Mar’19. Meanwhile, German's Bundesbank monthly report indicated that the country's economy grew moderately in the first quarter of the year, adding that the underlying growth trend remains subdued.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.