App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.06 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.31 percent the same time frame.

Whatsapp

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.06 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.31 percent the same time frame. German CPI policy meeting came in line with market expectations at 0.4 percent for Mar’19. Meanwhile, German's Bundesbank monthly report indicated that the country's economy grew moderately in the first quarter of the year, adding that the underlying growth trend remains subdued.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 12:57 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Bharat poster: Salman Khan looks like a stud, but Disha Patani steals ...

India's Most Wanted Teaser: Arjun Kapoor, as an intelligence officer, ...

Notre Dame Fire: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and others r ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Meet Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the selfie queen

Notre Dame Fire: When writer Victor Hugo used the cathedral as a backd ...

Saand Ki Aankh poster: Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar unleash their ...

Vivek Oberoi seeks 'forgiveness' from Salman Khan After one and a half ...

Ranveer Singh’s 83 ropes in Malcolm Marshall’s son to play his fat ...

Notre Dame fire: French billionaire pledges 100 million euros to resto ...

Kendall Jenner Flaunts Chic Blue Daphen Dress & Opera Gloves at Coache ...

Sonam Kapoor Channels Her Inner 90's Kid as She Dances the Night Away ...

TS Inter Result 2019: TSBIE to Announce Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year ...

Telangana Board to Declare TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2019 on Apri ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Lost Telangana Intermediate Exam Hall Tickets? H ...

TN Board Result 2019: Tamil Nadu HSC 12th Scores to be Declared on Apr ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Inter 1st, 2nd Scores ...

TN HSC 12th Result 2019: Tamil Nadu Class 12 Scores to be Announced on ...

After Mayawati, Navjot Sidhu Stirs Row With Vote Appeal To Muslims

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran ducks questions on corruption, promises jobs and ...

Lok Sabha Elections in Vellore likely to be cancelled

EC imposes campaign ban on Yogi Adiyanath, Mayawati and Maneka Gandhi ...

Silchar Lok Sabha Elections: It’s advantage Modi in Assam’s Citize ...

Notre Dame of Paris 'saved' after fire destroys steeple

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits 11,800 for the first time ever, Sens ...

Jet Airways shares slump 19% as debt-ridden airline looks to halt oper ...

Deepak Fertilisers shares jump 10% on expansion, fund raising plans

Indian pharma growth decelerated in March but expect good future growt ...

Gorakhpur Lok Sabha election has become more about ascertaining Aditya ...

Ultimate Marvel marathon — Iron Man to Captain Marvel, watching all ...

In Rajasthan's Alwar, cow-related violence and poorly drafted laws agg ...

IMD’s ‘good news’ for farmers vs Skymet’s warning of deficient ...

Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar win Pulitzer; Wa Lone, Kyaw Soe ...

Champions League: Manchester United's misfiring attack needs fine-tuni ...

From Baisakhi to Vishu, these traditional foods mark the advent of New ...

Taking Indian politics to board games: How 'Shasn' and 'The Poll' plac ...

TikTok ban: Govt asks Google, Apple to remove app from Play Store and ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.