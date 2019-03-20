App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.11percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.82percent the same time frame.

Whatsapp

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.11percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.82percent the same time frame. German data fell short of the market's expectations, denting demand for the shared currency. Meanwhile, CPI from Germany came in at 0.4% for Feb’19 against market expectations of 0.5 percent. The German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved by more than expected in March, resulting in -3.6 for the country and at -2.5 for the whole Union, this last recovering from -16.6 in February.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 20, 2019 11:54 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

