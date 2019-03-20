EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.11percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.82percent the same time frame. German data fell short of the market's expectations, denting demand for the shared currency. Meanwhile, CPI from Germany came in at 0.4% for Feb’19 against market expectations of 0.5 percent. The German ZEW survey showed that Economic Sentiment improved by more than expected in March, resulting in -3.6 for the country and at -2.5 for the whole Union, this last recovering from -16.6 in February.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

