EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0. 88 percent against US dollar while EURINR depreciated by 1.26 percent during the same time frame. Economic data in the euro zone has remained consistently weaker than forecasts over the last few months, especially in France and Germany, the euro zone's economic powerhouses. The European Central Bank is widely expected to remain accommodative in 2019, which should keep a lid on the single currency.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.