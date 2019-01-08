EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

URUSD appreciated by 0.71 percent against US dollar by 0.2 percent on Monday while while EURINR appreciated by 0. 76 percent during the same time frame. European shares fell back on Monday, after rebounding at the end of last week, as lingering worries about the euro zone economy, Brexit and the U.S. government shutdown offset hopes for a truce between Washington and Beijing over trade.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to depreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.