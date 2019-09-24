EURINR is expected to appreciated: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.24 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.41 percent the same time frame. CPI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 1 percent for Aug’19. German manufacturing PMI came in at 41.4 against market expectations of 44.6 for Aug’19. Services PMI from Germany came in at 52.5 against market expectations of 54.3 for Aug’19.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

