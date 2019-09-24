App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciated: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.24 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.41 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.24 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.41 percent the same time frame. CPI from Euro zone came in line with market expectations at 1 percent for Aug’19. German manufacturing PMI came in at 41.4 against market expectations of 44.6 for Aug’19. Services PMI from Germany came in at 52.5 against market expectations of 54.3 for Aug’19.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
Read More
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 11:06 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.