Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.41 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. Meanwhile, in Germany Angela Merkel's conservative party lost their absolute majority in regional elections in Bavaria. In the recent EU economic summit the UE commission seriously criticized the Italian budget citing violations of EU of rules.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 19, 2018 11:33 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

