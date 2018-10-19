EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.41 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.1 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. Meanwhile, in Germany Angela Merkel’s conservative party lost their absolute majority in regional elections in Bavaria. In the recent EU economic summit the UE commission seriously criticized the Italian budget citing violations of EU of rules.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

