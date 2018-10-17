EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.01 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.49 percent during the same time frame. The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. Meanwhile, in Germany Angela Merkel’s conservative party lost their absolute majority in regional elections in Bavaria. Northern Ireland border issues kept the Brexit deal between EU and UK on a hung status.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

