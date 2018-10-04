EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.61 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.03 percent during the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.61 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.03 percent during the same time frame.The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. The Italian PM threatened to leave the single currency causing jitters in the market. However, Italy’s government decided to lower its fiscal budget deficit target for 2020 and 2021. The current estimates are 2.1% for 2020 and 1.8% for 2021 of the GDP.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.
