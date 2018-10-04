EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

With the fall in the value of the Turkish Lira making the headlines, it brings back memories of other countries that have seen the worst of such a spiraling trend in inflation. Read on to find out more about countries that have made billionaires of its citizens, with no real prosperity to back it. (Image: Reuters)

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.61 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.03 percent during the same time frame.The Italian government decided to set a 2.4% budget deficit, defying European demands. The Italian PM threatened to leave the single currency causing jitters in the market. However, Italy’s government decided to lower its fiscal budget deficit target for 2020 and 2021. The current estimates are 2.1% for 2020 and 1.8% for 2021 of the GDP.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

