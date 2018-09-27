EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.28 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.21 percent during the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.28 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.21 percent during the same time frame. German WPI came in at 0.3 percent for Aug’18 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. Euro zone manufacturing PMI came in line with market expectations at 54.6 for Aug’18. Euro zone CPI came in line with market expectation sat 2 percent for Aug’18. Meanwhile, in Mario Draghi’s latest speech he expects underlying inflation in Euro area rise to rise in the coming future.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.
