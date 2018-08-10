App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.72 percent yesterday while EURINR ap preciated by 0.28 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.72 percent yesterday while EURINR ap preciated by 0.28 percent during the same time frame. The Euro is back under pressure even as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) economic bulletin highlights expectations for ‘solid and broad - based economic growth . Euro remains at risk as the council is no rush to move away from the easing cycle. Meanwhile, Euro zone CPI came in at 2.1% for June’18 against market expec tations of 2%. German factory orders came in at - 4% against market expectations of - 0.3% for July’18.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 10, 2018 11:43 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

