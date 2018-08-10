EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.72 percent yesterday while EURINR ap preciated by 0.28 percent during the same time frame. The Euro is back under pressure even as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) economic bulletin highlights expectations for ‘solid and broad - based economic growth . Euro remains at risk as the council is no rush to move away from the easing cycle. Meanwhile, Euro zone CPI came in at 2.1% for June’18 against market expec tations of 2%. German factory orders came in at - 4% against market expectations of - 0.3% for July’18.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session

