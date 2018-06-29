EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.13 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.13 percent. In its latest announcement, the ECB said that the pace of bond buying will fall from 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in September 2018 to zero in December 2018. Al so, prelim CPI from Germany came in at 0.1% against market expectations of 0.2% for May’ 18. Yesterday, Italy stalled the EU summit amid concerns that the bloc is doing is far less then expected to help ease Italy’ s immigration issues.

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

