App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 11:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate today: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD remained flat last week while EURINR fell by 0.8 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD remained flat last week while EURINR fell by 0.8 percent during the same time frame. In its latest announcement, the ECB said that the pace of bond buying will fall from 30 billion euros ($34 billion) in September 2018 to zero in December 2018. Also, prelim CPI from Germany came in at 0.1% against market expectations of 0.2% for May’18. Yesterday, Italy stalled the EU summit amid concerns that the bloc is doing is far less then expected to help ease Italy’s immigration issues.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 11:22 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.