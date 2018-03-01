EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.69 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.16 percent during the same time frame. ECB governor Mario Draghi said that inflation has remained subdued in the Eurozone suggested that bond buyback could be extended. German CPI m/m came in line with market expectations of 0.5% for Jan’ 18. Spanish CPI came in at 1.1% against market expectations of 0.9% in Jan’ 18.

EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

