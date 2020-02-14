EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD decreased by 0.29 percent yesterday whereas EURINR appreciated by 0.48 percent. According to the official report, Industrial Production in the Union fell in December by 2.1% monthly basis, and by 4.1% when compared to a year earlier. European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that monetary policy "cannot and should not be the only game in town," arguing that fiscal and structural policies also have to play their part in upholding the effectiveness of ECB's stimulus measures.



OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

