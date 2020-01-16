EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.2 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent the same time frame. German WPI came in at 0 percent against market expectations of 0.2 percent for Dec’19. EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan visited his counterpart in Washington to pour some cold water on the trade relationship between the two economies after US President Trump threatened to retaliate on French tax on US tech-firms.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

