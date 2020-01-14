EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.11 percent the same time frame. German factory orders came in at -1.3 percent for Dec’19 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. CPI for EU came in line with market expectations at 1.3 percent for Dec’19. German WPI came in at 0 percent against market expectations of 0.2 percent for Dec’19.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.