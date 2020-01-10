EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.02 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.84 percent the same time frame. The German Services PMI printed 52.9, while the EU Services PMI was revised to 52.8, better than the previous estimate of 52.4. German factory orders came in at -1.3 percent for Dec’19 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. CPI for EU came in line with market expectations at 1.3 percent for Dec’19.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

