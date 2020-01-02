EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD remained flat yesterday while EURINR also remained flat during the same time frame. ECB kept its rates unchanged in its monetary policy meeting. The EU released October Trade Balance, with the seasonally adjusted surplus up to €24.5B. German business climate data came in at 96.3 for Nov’19 against market expectations of 95.6. Markets remained closed yesterday on account of New Year holiday.



OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

