EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 1 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.13 percent the same time frame. ECB kept its rates unchanged on Thursday following new President Christine Lagarde’s first monetary policy meeting. The ECB’s statement reiterated that rates will stay at the current level or lower until the central bank has seen the inflation outlook “robustly converge” to a level close to but below 0.2% and that underlying inflation has remained consistently convergent with that level. It also confirmed that net asset purchases of monthly 20 billion euros that this will continue to run “as long as necessary” to reinforce the accommodative policy stance.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

