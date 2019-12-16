App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 16, 2019 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 1 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.13 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 1 percent last week while EURINR depreciated by 0.13 percent the same time frame. ECB kept its rates unchanged on Thursday following new President Christine Lagarde’s first monetary policy meeting. The ECB’s statement reiterated that rates will stay at the current level or lower until the central bank has seen the inflation outlook “robustly converge” to a level close to but below 0.2% and that underlying inflation has remained consistently convergent with that level. It also confirmed that net asset purchases of monthly 20 billion euros that this will continue to run “as long as necessary” to reinforce the accommodative policy stance.



OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Dec 16, 2019 09:31 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

