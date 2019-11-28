EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.18 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.48 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.18 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.48 percent the same time frame. The outlook for Germany's economy brightened as the monthly index issued by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) climbed by 1.5 points to 91.5 points in Nov’19. Private households in Germany continued to benefit from rising incomes. Both the employment level and wages in Germany continued to rise.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.