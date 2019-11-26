EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.08 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.27 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.08 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.27 percent the same time frame. Christine Lagarde has taken the helm of the ECB. Meanwhile, the meeting minutes suggested a wait-and-see stance that the ECB has taken after the monetary easing announced in September. After all, they have to wait for the effect of the last easing round to show on the economy. There is also a call for unity, which shows how fragmented the governing council is at the moment.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.