EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.22 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.22 percent the same time frame.
Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR
EURUSD depreciated by 0.22 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.22 percent the same time frame. CPI from Euro zone came in at 0.8 percent for Sep’19 against market expectations of 0.9 percent. WPI from Germany came in at - 0.4 percent for Sep’19 against market expectations of -0.2 percent. German economic sentiment came in at -22.8 for Sep’19 against market expectations of -27.
OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.
