EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.09 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.09 percent the same time frame. The Germany IFO survey showed that the Business Climate improved more than anticipated in September, hitting 94.6 from 94.3 previously. Services PMI from Euro zone came in at 51.6 against market expectations of 52 for Sep’19. German factory orders came in at -0.6 percent for Sep’19 against market expectations of -0.4 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.