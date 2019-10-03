EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.23 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.01 percent the same time frame. Services PMI from Germany came in at 52.5 against market expectations of 54.3 for Aug’19. The Germany IFO survey showed that the Business Climate improved more than anticipated in September, hitting 94.6 from 94.3 previously.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Rs 599 for first year