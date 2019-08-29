EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.26 percent the same time frame. PM conte of Italy had resigned after Salivini had broken up the coalition government in previous week. However, Coalition talks resume in Italy in an effort to avert snap elections in Italy. Post talks the leaders of PD party and populist five star movement have agreed to form a coalition government.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

