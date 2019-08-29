App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.26 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.26 percent the same time frame. PM conte of Italy had resigned after Salivini had broken up the coalition government in previous week. However, Coalition talks resume in Italy in an effort to avert snap elections in Italy. Post talks the leaders of PD party and populist five star movement have agreed to form a coalition government.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

