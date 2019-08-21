App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.21 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.21 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent the same time frame. Political turmoil in Italy, as Deputy PM, Matteo Salvini, said that a 50B euro budget is necessary in 2020 to bring about a “shock” fiscal stimulus program, while PM Conte resigned after Salvini broke their coalition government and called for an election. Salvini, later declared that he is willing to stay in the government to approve the budget.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 21, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

