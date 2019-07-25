EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.11 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.18 percent the same time frame. The EU released an update on inflation with June CPI in the Union up by 0.2% MoM and by 1.3% YoY, surpassing the market’s expectations. The core readings also ticked higher but held anyway below the ECB’s target. Meanwhile, German manufacturing PMI came in at 43.1 for June’19 against market expectations of 45.1.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.