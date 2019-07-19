App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2019 12:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD appreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.25 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.25 percent during the same time frame. The EU released an update on inflation with June CPI in the Union up by 0.2% MoM and by 1.3% YoY, surpassing the market’s expectations. The core readings also ticked higher but held anyway below the ECB’s target. Meanwhile, German economic sentiment data came in at -24.5 against market expectations of –22.1 for June’19.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 19, 2019 10:26 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

