EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.09 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.13 percent the same time frame. EU manufacturing sector contracted in June whereas the U.S. manufacturing data rose marginally in the similar time frame. U.S. Meanwhile, ECB’s Governing Council member Benoit Coeure crossed the wires, arguing that the accommodative policy is needed "more than ever.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

