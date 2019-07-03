App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0.02 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.02 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.06 percent the same time frame. EU manufacturing sector contracted in June whereas the U.S. manufacturing data rose marginally in the similar time frame. U.S. Meanwhile, the shared currency also got a temporary boost from a report saying that the ECB policymakers are not considering adding monetary stimulus or cutting rates in this month’s meeting, but rather wait until September when they will have fresher updates on economic forecasts.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:08 pm

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

