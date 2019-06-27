EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

App
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD appreciated by 0.03 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.09 percent during the same time frame.


EURUSD appreciated by 0.03 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.09 percent during the same time frame. The IFO Business Confidence Index declined to 97.4 in June, better than the 97.3 expected, although its lowest since late 2014. Meanwhile, the leader of the European Central Bank spoke at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra and said that further interest rate cuts remain part of the central bank's tools, leaving doors opened for more stimuli, signalling that policymakers would act if inflation doesn't give signs of picking up.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 27, 2019 09:48 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

