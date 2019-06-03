EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.09 percent the same time frame. ECB warned of an economic downturn on account of the US-Sino trade war will affect the common currency as well. German Unemployment change came in at 60,000 against market expectations of -8000 for Apr’19. Meanwhile, in the European elections the centrist bloc lost the majority, with greens and euro sceptics adding seats, although pro-EU parties held onto roughly two thirds of the seats.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

