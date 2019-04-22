EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.42 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.16 percent the same time frame. Germany's Manufacturing PMI, after hitting a seven year low in March 2019 of 44.1 bounced back to 44.5 points in April 2019 which was below the market expectation of 45.0 signalling towards weakness in the sector. Moreover, even the other PMI number were weak which further weighed on the prices.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.