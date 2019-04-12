EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.20 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.18 percent the same time frame. In yesterday’s ECB policy meeting the bank left interest rates unchanged at 0 percent and did not change the forecasts for coming years. However, Draghi reiterated that the risk remains tilted to the downside and that rates will remain low throughout this year, or as long as needed. German CPI policy meeting came in line with market expectations at 0.4 percent for Mar’19.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

