you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 05, 2019 11:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.42 percent the same time frame.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.42 percent the same time frame. ECB's Head Draghi spoke in Frankfurt, repeating that the risk to the outlook remains tilted to the downside, adding that the central bank is ready to act. His dovish remarks, also hinting that a rate hike could be further delayed if needed. EU PPI came in at 0.1 percent for Mar’19 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. Services PMI from EU came in at 53.3 against market expectations of 52.7 for Mar’19.German factory orders came in at -4.2 percent against market expectations of 0.3 percent for Mar’19.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:18 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

