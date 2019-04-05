EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.12 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.42 percent the same time frame. ECB's Head Draghi spoke in Frankfurt, repeating that the risk to the outlook remains tilted to the downside, adding that the central bank is ready to act. His dovish remarks, also hinting that a rate hike could be further delayed if needed. EU PPI came in at 0.1 percent for Mar’19 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. Services PMI from EU came in at 53.3 against market expectations of 52.7 for Mar’19.German factory orders came in at -4.2 percent against market expectations of 0.3 percent for Mar’19.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.