EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.09percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.62percent the same time frame. ECB's Head Draghi spoke in Frankfurt, repeating that the risk to the outlook remains tilted to the downside, adding that the central bank is ready to act. His dovish remarks, also hinting that a rate hike could be further delayed if needed. German CPI came in 0.4 percent for Feb’19 against market expectations of 0.6 percent. EU PPI came in at 0.1 percent for Mar’19 against market expectations of0.2 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.