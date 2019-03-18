EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.7 percent last week while EURINR appreciated by 0.32 percent the same time frame. German data fell short of the market's expectations, denting demand for the shared currency. Meanwhile, CPI from Germany came in at 0.4% for Feb’19 against market expectations of 0.5 percent. The central bank changed its forward guidance on rate hikes, stating that would remain at their present levels 'at least through the end of 2019, and in any case for as long as necessary.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

