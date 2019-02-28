EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.14 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 0.05 percent the same time frame. German manufacturing PMI came in at 47.6 against market expectations of 49.7 for Jan’19. German flash services PMI came in at 55.1 against market expectations of 52.8 for Jan ’19.German economic sentiment came in at-13.4 for Jan’19 against market expectations of -14.1. Meanwhile, Concerns hit the common currency as US President Trump intends to put tariffs on cars' imports, which will affect the their auto industry.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.