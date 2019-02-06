EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

URUSD depreciated by 0.2percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.46 percent during the same time frame. Falling demand and businesses booking the weakest rise in output for five-and-a-half years limited the gains. Even the IHS Markit Eurozone Composite Purchasing Manager’s Index declined to 50.7 in January from 51.1 in December. Meanwhile, the Eurozone GDP came in line with market expectations at 0.2 percent. PPI from Euro zone camein at -0.8 percent against market expectations of -0.7 percent for Jan’19.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.