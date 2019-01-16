EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.52 percent yesterday while EURINR appreciated by 0.11 percent the same time frame. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the American Economic Association the Fed is not on a present path of rate hikes and it will be sensitive to the downside risks markets are pricing in. UK MP’s rejected the Brexit deal yesterday by a massive 423 to 202 votes against the government. The EU and European governments warned Tuesday that the British parliament's rejection of a Brexit deal heightened the risk of a disorderly withdrawal from the bloc.

OUTLOOK

URINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

