EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD appreciated by 0.33 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 1.38 percent during the same time frame. German CPI came in at 0.1 percent for Oct’18 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, EU commission had rejected Italian budget and asked them to revise their spending plans. Italy is ready to revise its budget deficit by 0.2 percent down to 2.2 percent which is still above EU’s target of 2 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in a t 51.8 against market expectations of 51.3 for Nov’ 18.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.