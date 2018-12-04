App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 04, 2018 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD appreciated by 0.33 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 1.38 percent during the same time frame

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD appreciated by 0.33 percent yesterday while EURINR depreciated by 1.38 percent during the same time frame. German CPI came in at 0.1 percent for Oct’18 against market expectations of 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, EU commission had rejected Italian budget and asked them to revise their spending plans. Italy is ready to revise its budget deficit by 0.2 percent down to 2.2 percent which is still above EU’s target of 2 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing PMI from Euro zone came in a t 51.8 against market expectations of 51.3 for Nov’ 18.


OUTLOOK


EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 4, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.