EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 1.88 percent while EURINR appreciated by 1.02 percent during the same time frame. In the recently concluded ECB meeting Mario Draghi decided that the central bank will shut its bond buyback program by the end of the year but in a balanced announcement reflecting the uncertainties hanging over the economy. Meanwhile German economic sentiment data came in at - 16.1 for June’18 against market expectations of - 14.6.

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.