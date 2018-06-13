EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.33 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.08 percent during the same time frame. Officials from ECB could wind down their stimulus by the end of the year according to a report as they are citing robust growth in the region and are confident that inflation is on its way back to the target. ECB’s Weidmann says first ECB Rate Hike could follow the end of Quantitative Easing. ECB will be holding their monetary policy meeting on 14 Th June 2018. Meanwhile German economic sentiment data came in at - 16.1 for June’ 18 against market expectations of - 14.6.

OUTLOOK

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

