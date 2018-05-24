App
May 24, 2018 10:54 AM IST

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.26 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.7 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.26 percent during the same time frame. Growth in German economy remains robust but the underlying momentum has likely weakened and the risk of a global trade war remains according to Bundesbank monthly economic report. German growth rate has halved to 0.3% in Q1 2018. Also, Euro zone manufacturing PMI came in at 55.5 against mar ket expectations of 56.1 for Apr ’ 18. Euro zone services PMI came in at 53.9 in Apr ’ 18  against market expectations of 54.7.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

