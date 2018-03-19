App
Mar 19, 2018 11:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.35 percent during the same time frame.


Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.35 percent during the same time frame. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.5% for Feb’18.  In Mario Draghi’s latest speech he mentioned that bond buy back will continue till inflation reaches a sustainable level. French CPI came in at 0% against market expectations of - 0.1% for Feb’18. Also, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her partners met to formally sign the grand coalition deal on Monday but admitted it was just a political necessity.

OUTLOOK
EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

