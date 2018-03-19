EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.1 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.35 percent during the same time frame. German CPI came in line with market expectations at 0.5% for Feb’18. In Mario Draghi’s latest speech he mentioned that bond buy back will continue till inflation reaches a sustainable level. French CPI came in at 0% against market expectations of - 0.1% for Feb’18. Also, Chancellor Angela Merkel and her partners met to formally sign the grand coalition deal on Monday but admitted it was just a political necessity.

EURINR is expected to appreciate in today’s session.

