EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD depreciated by 0.82 percent while EURINR appreciated by 0.36 percent during the same time frame. In the latest ECB meeting the committee decided to keep the rates unchanged but the y dropped their easing bias fuelling expectation of a normalisation in the monetary policy. Euro zone services PMI came in at 56.2 against market expectations of 56.7 in Feb’18. Euro zone CPI for Jan’18 came in line with market expectations at 1.2%. Euro zone Q4 2017 GDP came in line with market expectations at 0.6%.

EURINR is expected to appreciate in the coming session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.