Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ester Industries locked in upper circuit as promoters raise stake in company

There were pending buy orders of 80 shares, with no sellers available.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Ester Industries share price was locked at five percent upper circuit on September 7 afternoon after the company's promoters increased their holding in the company.

M/s Fenton Investments Private Limited, M/s. Wilemina Finance Corp and M/s. Movi Limited, all promoter/promoter Group entities acquired 4,90,000 (0.59%) 14,40,000 (1.73%) and 21,60,000 (2.59%) shares, respectively, via an off-market transaction, as per BSE release.

Post this transaction, the promoter stake in the company has increased by 4.91% to 64.04% from 59.13%.

At 13:24 hrs Ester Industries was quoting at Rs 75.75, up Rs 3.60, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 01:40 pm

