Ester Industries locked in upper circuit as promoters raise stake in company

Ester Industries share price was locked at five percent upper circuit on September 7 afternoon after the company's promoters increased their holding in the company.

M/s Fenton Investments Private Limited, M/s. Wilemina Finance Corp and M/s. Movi Limited, all promoter/promoter Group entities acquired 4,90,000 (0.59%) 14,40,000 (1.73%) and 21,60,000 (2.59%) shares, respectively, via an off-market transaction, as per BSE release.

Post this transaction, the promoter stake in the company has increased by 4.91% to 64.04% from 59.13%.

At 13:24 hrs Ester Industries was quoting at Rs 75.75, up Rs 3.60, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 80 shares, with no sellers available.