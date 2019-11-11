Essel Propack share price gains 7% on robust Q2 result

Shares of Essel Propack added nearly 7 percent intraday on November 11 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the quarter ended September 11.

The company's consolidated Q2 net profit was up 12 percent at Rs 60.40 crore against Rs 53.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 7 percent at Rs 730.54 crore versus Rs 683.47 crore.

The board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each.

The interim dividend will be paid to the members whose names appear on the Register of Members/beneficiary ownership position as on the 'Record Date' ie 20 November 2019.

In separate news, the company board appointed Parag Shah as the chief financial officer w.e.f. November 25, 2019.