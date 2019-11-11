Essel Propack share price gains 7% on robust Q2 result

The board approved interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each.
Shares of Essel Propack added nearly 7 percent intraday on November 11 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the quarter ended September 11.
The company's consolidated Q2 net profit was up 12 percent at Rs 60.40 crore against Rs 53.78 crore in the year-ago period.
Revenue of the company was up 7 percent at Rs 730.54 crore versus Rs 683.47 crore.
The board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each.
The interim dividend will be paid to the members whose names appear on the Register of Members/beneficiary ownership position as on the 'Record Date' ie 20 November 2019.
In separate news, the company board appointed Parag Shah as the chief financial officer w.e.f. November 25, 2019.At 1212 hrs, Essel Propack was quoting at Rs 123.10, up Rs 6.70, or 5.76 percent on the BSE.