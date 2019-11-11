App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 12:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Essel Propack share price gains 7% on robust Q2 result

The board approved interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of face value of Rs. 2 each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Essel Propack added nearly 7 percent intraday on November 11 after the company reported better-than-expected numbers in the quarter ended September 11.

The company's consolidated Q2 net profit was up 12 percent at Rs 60.40 crore against Rs 53.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue of the company was up 7 percent at Rs 730.54 crore versus Rs 683.47 crore.

Close

The board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 2 each.

related news

The interim dividend will be paid to the members whose names appear on the Register of Members/beneficiary ownership position as on the 'Record Date' ie 20 November 2019.

In separate news, the company board appointed Parag Shah as the chief financial officer w.e.f. November 25, 2019.

At 1212 hrs, Essel Propack was quoting at Rs 123.10, up Rs 6.70, or 5.76 percent on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 12:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.